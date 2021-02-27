Mostly cloudy conditions Saturday night across southern Alberta, as snow develops in west-central portions of the province and tracks east throughout Sunday.

Most of the snow stays over Edmonton and further north but central areas like Red Deer to Coronation may see a few flurries early Sunday.

Wind speeds also pick up across southwestern Alberta Saturday night with gusts of 70-80 km/h possible.

As an upper ridge moves in, daytime temperatures warm up and peak above zero on Sunday.

The above seasonal temperatures sticks around into the new week and only gets warmer beyond the weekend.

Here’s the five day:

Saturday Night:

Increasing cloud cover overnight

Overnight: -9°C

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy morning, sunnier afternoon

Daytime high: 5°C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -3°C

Monday:

Mostly sunny, winds gusty at times

Daytime high: 9°C

Evening: Mostly clear, -3°C

Tuesday:

Sun and cloud mixed

Daytime high: 4°C

Overnight: Mainly clear, -4°C

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 4°C

Overnight: Becoming partly cloudy, -4°C

Thursday: