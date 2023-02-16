A stroll through Collingwood with artist Steve Millman

Steve Millman is one in a long line of artists who have shown their work at the Collingwood Public Library.

But he's far from run-of-the-mill.

Millman has filled the walls of library with cartoons of Collingwood, drawings of parks and green spaces, as well as an historical walk through the town through the eyes of an artist.

With 45 pieces on the walls, he hopes to sell a few to cover his cost of exhibiting, but he's not sure his style is what people are looking for, he said.

"It would be really nice to figure out what people like and make a bunch of money doing that," he said with a laugh.

"But you don't do it to make anybody else happy – I do it for myself. It's living in the moment; you lose track of time," he saiD.

Millman is one of 55 artists who have taken the plunge and displayed their art at the Collingwood library since it began its Galleries program in 2010.

While the walls are fully booked for 2023, artists can look forward to next year when they can display their work for two months for $50 per month.

The library accepts a 30 per cent commission on all sales but leaves artists the right to choose which pieces are not for sale.

Millman said he has sold a piece or two and is enjoying the experience.

"I'm getting a lot of positive responses," he said.