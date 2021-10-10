'A stuffy that represents friendship': Toy designed by Saskatoon girl hits IKEA shelves
A Saskatoon girl was on hand in Edmonton on Sunday to see the toy she designed go on sale for the first time.
Audrey Rogalski entered a drawing into an annual IKEA toy design competition.
Her 'Sandwich Friends' design -- a soft toy peanut butter and jelly sandwich -- was chosen as one of five winners.
This weekend, she was in Edmonton to see her design go on sale in person.
"It just make me feel so good that something I came up with, I designed, that some little kid is going to take it home and it's going to make them very happy," she said inside the Edmonton IKEA store.
Rogalski said the classic PBJ sandwich was one of her go-to snacks and one she enjoys sharing with friends.
"I wanted to make a stuffy that represents friendship."
Proceeds from the sale of her toy are donated to local children's organizations across Canada that support the right to play and develop.
