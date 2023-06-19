A summer of construction: Ongoing closures in Old East Village a headache for businesses

Whether you’re in the south end of the city or the east, residents in London, Ont. can’t seem to escape the construction.

Even with signage up saying that businesses are open, some owners in the Old East Village are finding the construction to be a challenge for customers.

“It's been a struggle because it's been ongoing and I feel like this is another phase of what I think should’ve been done years ago,” said Graham Stewart, president of McHardy Vacuum. “They just tore up Dundas not even four years ago and we spent the better part of a year with this stuff happening.”

For residents in the area, the sound of construction has become all too familiar.

“I just wish they had thought a bit more about doing so many jobs at one time,” said Peter Stevenson, a resident who lives close to Dundas. “With the bridge on Quebec being closed, Dundas closed, Adelaide under construction…like there's almost no way of getting out of here other than one or two routes.”

Despite the frustrations that come with ongoing traffic delays and closures nearby, Stevenson believes the changes will be better for the neighbourhood in the long run.

Cassandra Fuller, the owner of Align Movement Studio said, “The biggest part for us is knowing there’s a big inconvenience for members and new people, creating another block to getting them in our door.”

As a new business on Dundas Street, Fuller said she is trying to do her best to accommodate members, many of who have to come in during rush hour.

“It's hard knowing that they’re coming every day and not really sure what’s coming next if there’s going to be another full closure or go around?” she explained.

The construction outside their doors is part of the East London Link phase two project to complete sewer work.

The city said all businesses remain open and accessible during construction but not everyone along Dundas Street agrees that it's accessible for pedestrians.

“We’re lucky that we have loyal customers cause if we didn’t it would be an entirely different story,” said Katie Sullivan, owner of 10 Eighteen coffee shop. “But since they closed Quebec it’s been a dramatic difference in foot traffic.”

Two intersections including Dundas Street at Quebec Street and Dundas Street at Egerton Street are expected to reopen by the end of the day on Monday, according to the city.

However, the ongoing construction and closures along Dundas Street is expected to remain until the fall.