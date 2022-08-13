A sunny and seasonal mid-August weekend

It’s going to be a sunny weekend with temperatures that aren’t too hot both Saturday and Sunday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for plenty of sunshine on Saturday with a high of 25 C and a humidex of 27—right in line with seasonal norms.

The UV index is 7, or high.

Expect a clear sky in the evening and overnight, with fog patches developing after midnight. The overnight low is 10 C, which is about four degrees cooler than average.

Sunday’s forecast includes a few clouds with a high of 25 C and a humidex of 28.

A mainly sunny sky is in store for Monday as well with a high of 24 C.

Tuesday’s forecast is partly cloudy and there’s a small chance of showers and a high of 24 C. Wednesday’s outlook is cloudy.