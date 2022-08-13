A sunny and seasonal mid-August weekend
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
It’s going to be a sunny weekend with temperatures that aren’t too hot both Saturday and Sunday.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for plenty of sunshine on Saturday with a high of 25 C and a humidex of 27—right in line with seasonal norms.
The UV index is 7, or high.
Expect a clear sky in the evening and overnight, with fog patches developing after midnight. The overnight low is 10 C, which is about four degrees cooler than average.
Sunday’s forecast includes a few clouds with a high of 25 C and a humidex of 28.
A mainly sunny sky is in store for Monday as well with a high of 24 C.
Tuesday’s forecast is partly cloudy and there’s a small chance of showers and a high of 24 C. Wednesday’s outlook is cloudy.
