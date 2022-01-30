A sunny and warmer Sunday in the capital
Another bright and sunny day is in store for Ottawa, with warmer temperatures moving in.
An extreme cold warning that was in effect Sunday morning, was officially ended just after 10 a.m. There are no extremely cold temperatures in the long-term forecast.
At 7 a.m., the wind chill in Ottawa was minus 30. By 10 a.m., it was minus 24.
Sunday's weather forecast calls for sunshine through the day and a high of minus 10 C with a wind chill of minus 13.
Overnight, the forecast includes a partly cloudy sky with a low of minus 19 and wind chill near minus 23.
Monday is looking partly sunny with a high of minus 9 C and a wind chill of minus 12.
Tuesday's forecast is cloudy with a high of minus 3 C.
Snow is in the outlook for Wednesday and Thursday.
