A sunny day and cold night in the forecast to wrap up September in Ottawa

A mostly sunny day and a cold night is in the forecast for Ottawa to wrap up September.

After a sunny start to the day, Environment Canada's forecast calls for clouds to roll in this afternoon. A high today of 15 C.

Tonight will be clear, with a low of plus 3 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 18 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, a high of 16 C.

The outlook for Sunday is a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers, high 16 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Monday, with a high of 17 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 16 C and a low of 6 C.

WARM OCTOBER IN THE FORECAST

The above normal temperatures this weekend will be a preview of the full month of October.

Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario during the month of October.