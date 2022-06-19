A sunny Father's Day in Ottawa
A bright and sunny Sunday is in store for this Father’s Day in Ottawa.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast includes a high of 21 C, with no reported humidex, though expect an unreported wind chill for the morning, as gusts could reach up to 50 km/h.
The UV index for Sunday is 7, or high.
Overnight, the sky should remain clear with a low of 7 C.
These temperatures are cooler than average, with the low being about half of what it usually is this time of year.
Sunshine is in the forecast for the final day of spring, with a high of 24 C, right in line with seasonal norms.
Summer officially arrives in the northern hemisphere at 5:13 a.m. Tuesday. The forecast calls for rain and a high of 19 C.
But summer temperatures are immediately around that corner, with highs in the low 30s forecast for Wednesday through to the weekend.
