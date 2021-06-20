A sunny Father's Day to start the summer

Summer officially arrives today and it's going to be hot and sunny in Ottawa.

The June solstice takes place at 11:31 p.m. ET. The solstice is the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. Sunrise in Ottawa was at 5:14 a.m. and sunset will be at 8:54 p.m.

It's also lovely weather for a Father's Day celebration.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa includes lots of sunshine through the day Sunday with a high of 30 and a humidex of 33. The UV index is 8, or very high.

Clouds move in overnight and there will be some showers before Monday morning. The overnight low is 17 C.

Expect a muggy day Monday with showers throughout the day and the risk of a thunderstorm. Monday's afternoon high is 26 with a humidex of 35.

Tuesday's outlook is partly sunny with a high of 19 C.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday with a high of 23 C.

Summer forecast includes above-average temperatures with normal precipitation

Environment Canada's three-month forecast calls for above-normal temperatures through August, with normal levels of precipitation.

Between 2012 and 2020, the average high for June recorded at the Ottawa Airport was 24.4 C, with an average of 105.4 mm of rain through the month. July's average high was 25.0 C with an average of 92.7 mm of rain. August saw an average high of 26.1 C, with an average of 92.1 mm of rain.

To date, the average high for June 2021 has been 26.6 C and the Ottawa Airport has recorded 58.1 mm of rain.

June average high and total rainfall

2020: 25.6 C, 88.7 mm

2019: 23.6 C*, 111.4 mm

2018: 24.4 C, 70.4 mm

2017: 23.3 C, 130 mm

2016: 25.2 C, 66.2 mm

2015: 23.2 C, 100.4 mm

2014: 25.2 C, 131.0 mm

2013: 22.9 C*, 122.0 mm*

2012: 25.8 C, 62.0 mm

July average high and total rainfall

2020: 30.5 C, 54.0mm

2019: 29.1 C, 52.1mm

2018: 30.0 C, 180.8 mm*

2017: 25.5 C, 259.8 mm

2016: 28.1 C, 57.2 mm

2015: 27.5 C, 40.8 mm

2014: 25.5 C, 109.0 mm*

2013: 27.9 C, 61.0 mm*

2012: 30.3 C, 19.4 mm

August average high and total rainfall

2020: 25.1 C, 135.0 mm

2019: 26.1 C, 52.7 mm

2018: 26.9 C, 102.4 mm

2017: 24.7 C, 75.6 mm

2016: 28.6 C, 91.6 mm

2015: 25.8 C, 100.0 mm

2014: 25.0 C, 113.8 mm

2013: 25.4 C, 78 mm

2012: 27.4 C, 80 mm

n.b. Figures are Environment Canada historical data from the Ottawa International Airport. Items marked with asterisks are incomplete due to missing data.