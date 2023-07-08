A sunny summer Saturday in Ottawa with no heat warning
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
It's a sunny summer Saturday in Ottawa with more comfortable temperatures.
A multi-day heat warning ended late Friday night after Ottawa experienced a string of hot, muggy days this past week.
Saturday's forecast high of 27 C comes with a humidex of 30. The UV index is 9 or very high and the air quality health index is listed at 2, or low risk, with no significant issues in the forecast.
A few clouds will cover the sky Saturday evening as the temperature drops to a low of 18 C overnight.
Sunday's forecast is mainly cloudy with a good chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. The high is 23 C with a humidex of 28.
Monday could also see showers with a high of 24 C.
Tuesday's outlook is cloudy.
