A sunny summer Saturday to start the long weekend
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
There will be plenty of sunshine to kick off the August long weekend in Ottawa.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for just a few clouds through the day Saturday with a high of 24 C and a humidex of 28.
Overnight, expect a clear sky with a low of 11 C.
Sunday is also looking sunny with a high of 26 C and a humidex of 29.
The forecast for Colonel By Day is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25 C.
Tuesday could also see showers with a high of 24 C.
Sunshine is back in the forecast for Wednesday.
