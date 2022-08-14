iHeartRadio

A sunny summer Sunday in Ottawa

A clear, sunny sky is in store for this mid-August Sunday in Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 26 C with a humidex of 28 and just a few clouds dotting the blue.

The UV index is 7, or high.

Overnight, expect just a few clouds with some fog patches in the early morning hours and a low of 10 C.

Another sunny day is in the forecast Monday, with a high of 27 C and a humidex of 30.

Tuesday’s outlook is mainly sunny with a high of 27 C.

Clouds are in the forecast for Wednesday with a high of 26 C and a good chance of showers.

Thursday could see showers as well.

AUGUST LOWS

CTV Your Morning Chief Meteorologist Kelsey McEwen explains why August mornings feel so cold.

 

