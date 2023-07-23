A sunny summer Sunday in Ottawa

The weather in Ottawa is looking mostly sunny and pleasant this Sunday.

Environment Canada's forecast for the nation's capital calls for a few clouds and a high of 28 C with a humidex of 32. The UV index is 7, or high, and the air quality health index is 1, ideal air for outdoor activities.

The evening will be partly cloudy, becoming clear overnight, with a low of 16 C.

Monday's outlook is partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm. The high is 29 C with a humidex of 35.

Tuesday's forecast is partly cloudy with a high of 28 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Wednesday is looking bright and sunny with a high of 29 C.

Forecast highs in the low 30s round out the workweek.