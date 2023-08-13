A sunny Sunday turning cloudy with a chance of rain

A sunny Sunday morning in Ottawa is expected to become a cloudy afternoon and parts of the city could see a few more showers.

A brief storm on Saturday brought an official total of 5.5 mm to the city after Thursday's record soak, from which people are still cleaning up.

Sunday's weather forecast doesn't include any significant precipitation, but there is a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Sunday's high is 24 C with a humidex of 30.

The overnight low is 13 C under a partly cloudy sky.

Monday is looking partly sunny with a high of 24 C and a humidex of 28.

Periods of rain are in the forecast for Tuesday with a high of 23 C.

Wednesday is looking sunny.