A sunny Thanksgiving Monday in Ottawa

It will be a bright and sunny Monday in Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a clear and sunny sky all day long with a high of 12 C. That’s slightly cooler than average, but the sun still has plenty of warmth.

Overnight, however, expect a bit of a chill with a low of -1 C.

The temperature is expected to warm back up to a warmer-than-average high of 18 C on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday could see a few clouds but those warmer temperatures should stick around.

Thursday’s outlook includes showers.