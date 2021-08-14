A sunny weekend with a break from the heat

The heat warning for Ottawa and the region has ended.

After five straight days of highs at or above 30 C with humidex values of around 40, Saturday's weather forecast for Ottawa is looking much more comfortable.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 24 C on Saturday with a humidex of 27. The UV index is 7, or high. The sky should be mainly sunny all day with no chance of rain.

A much cooler low of 10 C is in store overnight following six nights of lows between 18 C and 22 C.

Sunday's forecast is sunny with a high of 24 C (humidex 25) and a UV index of 7.

Monday's outlook is also sunny with a high of 28 C. Tuesday could see a few clouds and a high of 27 C.