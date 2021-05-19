'A surreal feeling': Elora couple wins $131K in Lotto 6/49 draw

A couple from Elora won more than $131,000 in a second prize draw from the Lotto 6/49 last month.

Sheri-Lyn and Randy Mullin won the $131,714 in a draw on April 10.

The Mullins, who are married parents of three, said they play the lotto occasionally.

“My husband and I were checking some older tickets when I remembered a Quick Pick I had in my wallet,” Sheri-Lyn said in a release from OLG. “I said as a joke, I better sign it in case I’m a big winner!”

Sheri-Lyn said she thought their win was a joke.

“I had my husband double check on his phone – it was a surreal feeling," she said.

They plan to invest their winnings.

The couple bought their winning ticket at Esso on Wellington Road 7 in Elora.