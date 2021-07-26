A sweet cause: 7-year-old sets up lemonade stand honouring Glace Bay, N.S. teen who died of cancer

A little girl in Glace Bay, N.S. set up a lemonade stand Sunday for a really sweet cause.

The proceeds are going to the 'Leigh-Anne's Legacy' movement in memory of a Cape Breton teen who died of cancer.

Leigh-Anne Cox was a spunky and courageous Glace Bay teen who lost her battle with cancer in June of last year. She was just 14-years-old.

Cox inspired her community while fighting the disease and after she passed away, her family created the 'Bee Kind' Leigh-Anne's Legacy movement asking people to perform acts of kindness in her memory.

On Sunday, seven-year-old Jersey Matheson set up a lemonade stand that was built using her own birthday money.

Jersey's mother said her daughter didn't know Leigh-Anne personally, though, she has fundraised in the past and wanted to contribute again this time around.

"Most of the money is going to the SPCA, and however much we make, we'll find another cause close to Leigh-Anne's heart," says Danielle Matheson.

"A few years ago, Jersey started at Christmas time with what are called Jersey's Christmas cups, and she delivers them just to make people smile at Christmas time. We just thought we thought we would incorporate Leigh-Anne in there, just because everyone knows her in her community, and we just wanted to keep spreading her name."

More than a dozen of Leigh-Anne's family and close friends were on hand today to grab a drink and show their appreciation.

"Jersey is an awesome spearheader for us, we're very proud of her…," said family friend Tammy Baxter.

"It just warms our hearts so much to see a little girl that Leigh-Anne was able to touch at such a young age. So if this little girl can do such an act of kindness, each one of us can do something wonderful."

The parking lot at Ultramar on Sterling Road was full all day with community members from all walks of life wetting their whistles, and opening their wallets.

"From the police officers showing up today to the fire department to just all of the friends, family, and strangers that stopped by - just to support," said Baxter.

Along with two hours spent serving people with a smile today, Jersey's mom says her daughter is learning life lessons beyond her years.

"Just be kind. You never know what somebody's going through. The littlest, simplest thing can bring a smile to somebody's face, and that's what she's out to do," said Matheson.