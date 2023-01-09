A swipe of snow for the Maritimes, followed by tumble in temperature

A low-pressure system moving out of Quebec will bring a light-to-moderate snowfall to the Maritimes Monday night through Tuesday.

The snow reaches northern New Brunswick on Monday evening. By Tuesday morning, snow will have spread into eastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, as well as northern and eastern areas of Nova Scotia. Other parts of the Maritimes will have a chance of flurries on Tuesday. The steadier snow will ease to flurries for eastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and northern mainland Nova Scotia Tuesday afternoon. Snow easing to flurries is expected for Cape Breton Tuesday evening.

Expect snow totals up to 5 cm in northwestern New Brunswick. Five to 10 cm of snow is possible for eastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and northern mainland Nova Scotia. Snow totals could be as much as 10 to 15 cm for parts of Cape Breton by Tuesday evening. Give yourself extra time and space if commuting on snow-covered roads.

A biting northwest wind will follow the snowfall Tuesday night into Wednesday. High temperatures on Wednesday will hold a few, or several, degrees below freezing. Overnight lows Wednesday night into Thursday will fall into the minus teens and even some minus 20s in New Brunswick.

The snap of cold lasts through to Thursday. Temperatures are expected to rise Friday into Saturday as a stronger low-pressure system moves up the St. Lawrence River Valley. A mix of snow and rain is expected for New Brunswick on Friday into Saturday with rain for Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia on Friday night and Saturday.