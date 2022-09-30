‘A symbol of a fresh start’: La Loche tiny homes project expands

An affordable housing project for Northern Saskatchewan residents will see eight more tiny homes added to the La Loche community.

On Friday, Canada’s Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Ahmed Hussen and Athabasca MLA Jim Lemaigre announced the start of construction for the Methy Tiny Homes project.

The project is the second of its kind for the community, with twenty tiny homes added as part of the Nechile Sekoe project.

In total, 28 one-bedroom homes will be added to the community.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe place they can turn to in difficult times," said Hussen. “These homes are more than just safe and affordable places to live, they are key to a better life and a symbol of a fresh start for the residents.”

The project received $1.6 million in funding through the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

These funds helped develop 22 of the units, with the other six paid for by the Métis Nation Saskatchewan, which contributed $88,000 to the project.

Methy Tiny Homes received $700,000 from Infrastructure Canada through Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy.

"We are very proud to be part of these two important projects that offer safe and stable housing to people in need in La Loche,” Lemaigre said.

“We will continue to work with our community partners to connect La Loche residents to affordable housing and support them in raising their families, planning for the future and building a life in their community.”

"Methy Housing Corporation appreciates the continued funding support from Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) and the Métis Nation - Homelessness Strategy Program,” Methy Housing Corporation President Georgina Joibois said.

“I also acknowledge the great work of our local construction crew in constructing the housing units."

According to a government press release, SHC has created 137 affordable rental units, 23 affordable homeowner units and 12 professional staff rentals in La Loche.