A symbol of inclusion and understanding

On Wednesday, Anishinaabe Ojibway artist Will Morin unveiled the compass dream catcher medicine wheel he was commissioned to create for College Boreal.

“This sculpture is about bringing all people together and recognizing as a symbol as a Native American symbol the teachings of inclusion and all people coming together and celebrating our connection,” said Morin.

“And how the power of the medicine wheel is all four colours coming together equal.”

College officials said they are proud to unveil the work of art that is a cultural tool, a symbol of inclusion and part of the school’s commitment to reconciliation.

"We are a college so education is key,” said Daniel Giroux, president of College Boreal. “So learning from our elders, our Indigenous community, our Métis community, some of the history -- and it’s not just Indigenous learnings. It's human learnings. So I think we can all continue to learn from these great initiatives.”

Morin said the piece took him eight months to create and assemble, adding that 50 per cent of the material he used is recycled.

“In the world that we are in, we have a consumer culture that is still recognizing with blind eyes to the fact that climate change is a reality," Morin said.

"And as a recycle artist, I have been trying to include in all of my work material that is to try to echo the importance of the environment, the need to be aware of the changes that are occurring.”

He said although the piece features the French language, it includes symbols and teachings that are inclusive of all cultures.