A Table For Two: Exhibit showcases folk-art pieces created by Cape Breton couple

The Cape Breton University Art Gallery’s current exhibit – A Table For Two, the Folk-Art Love Story of Henry and Gevee Boudreau – showcases folk-art pieces created by a Cape Breton couple.

Henry and Gevee Boudreau spent almost 20 years making art and memories in their Isle Madame, N.S. kitchen at a small wooden table for two.

“Henry would do the carving and he also made the clothing for the wooden figures that they created,” said Greg Davies, curator of the Cape Breton University Art Gallery.

“Gevee would do all the painting.”

'A Table for Two' was created in 2005 using wood and paint. (Courtesy: Cape Breton University Art Gallery)

Davies says Henry and Gevee's love story started one rainy night, when they met at a dance.

“(Gevee) opened the door and there was Henry on the opposite side of the room,” said Davies.

“They exchanged glances and she maintains it was love at first sight.”

So began many years of being partners in life and in art.

'Friday Night at Lee’s' was created in 2005, using wood, paint, fabric and hair. (Courtesy: Cape Breton University Art Gallery)

The pair became known for creating folk-art pieces with meticulous detail, many of which are tableaus of local life.

“I think what you'll see in the works also is it's peppered with a lot of their sense of humour,” said Davies.

Gevee recently visited the art gallery to see the exhibit in person, the first time she laid eyes on this finished product.

“I think she was a little overwhelmed,” said Davies.

Henry passed away back in 2016. Davies says seeing the art she and her husband created celebrated was a bittersweet moment for Gevee.

“She said he would have laughed a lot. I think the whole idea of having something very formal is something he might have found a little absurd, but he also might have reveled it at the same time,” said Davies.

'What a Wonderful Feeling' was created in 2011 using wood, paint, fabric and hair. (Courtesy: Cape Breton University Art Gallery)

Davies hopes more people will come in to check out the tribute to the couple and their work.

“I think it was both a marriage made in heaven and it was a working relationship also that was kind of perfect," he said.

The exhibit is scheduled to run until April 1.