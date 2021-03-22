It'll be a wild one today, with nearly every season represented in some way; spring and autumn temperatures, 'summer-esque' thunderstorm potential, and winter weather late this evening.

Yeah. Just a few pieces to cover for this one.

To start, our upper air pattern delivers us westerly wind out of the gate – plenty of it. This helps develop an initial warming trend. We'll see our high in the early afternoon, as opposed to the late aft., as our upper air destabilizes and delivers a cold front from a low that's working toward Manitoba, which will boost our stable, warm air mass and could trigger a weak thundershower this afternoon – that may also add a shot of rain to the forecast. Then, as we continue cooling, we should see that transition to snow. One to three centimetres lie in the outlook by tomorrow morning, but with upslope flow, a higher total remains possible. We can put that all together, and equate that thundersnow is a possibility!

By tomorrow and beyond, we'll calm down considerably. We have a chance for additional flurries Thursday, and showers Friday, but tomorrow and Wednesday are both benign.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

"Deluxe Pizza" – early west wind, cold front, thundershower(snow) potential

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: flurries, low -8 C

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Thursday:

Mainly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: light showers, low -2 C

Loads of great shots from over the weekend! It was challenging to pick just a few!

Beatrice caught the COP and a unique look at that cloud cover, despite the sunshine:

Then viewer Dick tweeted me a few photos of a moose hopping into his backyard – probably to observe the miniature village, but more likely to appreciate the lawn-lines:

Lastly, one of many beautiful shots of the aurora visible from east of the city this weekend. Thanks for sending this one, Shawn!

If you're interested in seeing more photos or becoming an Aurora 'Pro'-realis for your very self, my pal Chris Ratzlaff administrates the Alberta Aurora Chasers page, which is a magnificent community for learning more.

