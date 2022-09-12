A taste of the Toronto International Film Festival is coming to Windsor

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is bringing its movie magic on tour and is making a stop in Windsor.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is rolling out the red carpet to bring the film premiere experience to Windsor, Campbellford and North Bay.

“We're so pleased to be launching OLG's TIFF on Tour to bring the magic of this great film festival to communities outside Toronto – which wouldn't otherwise have the opportunity to experience all the excitement of TIFF," Alexandra Aguzzi, OLG's senior vice president, brand, communications and sustainability said in a news release. "OLG's partnership with TIFF is a great reflection of our shared belief in supporting local arts & culture, and Ontario communities as a whole."

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Windsorites can check out the film North of Normal, by Toronto director Cathy Stone, known for her writing on TV show Kim’s Convenience. The film tells the true story of a Canadian teenager who longs for a normal life after growing up in the wilderness.

The screening will feature a red carpet offering opportunities for pictures and selfies, free movies snacks, and “many more surprises in store,” organizers say.

“Our mission at TIFF is to transform the way people see the world, through film. Through this partnership with OLG we will bring that mission to life in a powerful way," said Elisabeth Burks, TIFF’s vice president of partnerships. "TIFF On Tour recognizes the power of entertainment, arts and culture to spark connections and conversations within our communities. We're incredibly proud to partner with OLG to bring meaningful experiences and the magic of TIFF to these three cities."

The premiere events are also free of charge and open to the public, but movie-goers must be 18 and older to attend.

North of Normal will be screening at the Capitol Theatre and Arts Centre in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Those interested can order their free ticket online at olgtiffontour.com