A Taste of Western Fair is fast approaching

Although the Western Fair Association has cancelled their annual fair once again this season, there is still a way to enjoy the fair experience.

In September, A Taste of Western Fair will include 'Park It At The Market' which will feature favourite fair treats, shopping and vendors – all outdoors.

"2021 allows for a bit more freedom to offer a taste of the Western Fair throughout September," said Greg Blanchard, WFA Media Spokesperson. “Annually each summer we offer a very popular Park It At The Market event, which is an outdoor market inside Queens Park adjacent to Western Fair’s Market. We plan to enhance that outdoor experience by adding a taste of the Western Fair to a few evenings throughout the month of September.” said Blanchard.

Returning this year are 'Fair Food Boxes' filled with a variety of fair-themed food that can be ordered online.

Other events include Rise 2 Fame Youth Talent Search which will announce final winners on September 21 and Virtual Fair Competitions that conclude on September 2.

Park It At The Market with A Taste of Western Fair will take place Wednesday and Thursday evenings – September 8/9, 15/16, 22/23, 28/29, 2021.

BIG NEWS EVERYONE!! We're bringing you 'A Taste of Western Fair' this September!! ��������������

We've sprinkled together fair-themed events and online content for all you fair lovers out there.��

Here's a sneak peek at some of what you can expect ��https://t.co/WdTcDFqkLt pic.twitter.com/6FprO9mZn3