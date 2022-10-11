A thanksgiving tradition: Leefield honours local family's legacy of giving

Almost 30 years ago, Shirley and Don Tripp extended a dinner invitation that would spark a legacy of giving that would continue after their deaths.

Monday, over 1,000 people headed to the Leefield Community Hall for the 29th annual Thanksgiving luncheon, to grab a free hot meal and catch up with friends. Seeing the community come together and continue the tradition is something Nicole Tripp said her parents would be proud of.

"I don't think they ever expected it to get this big, and for the tradition to continue on," Nicole said. "So I know they're proud of this. I can feel it.

"I feel it in my heart and soul that they are so thrilled and so proud of everyone and of Edmonton and the community spirit."

Nicole's parents, the late Don and Shirley Tripp, started the tradition out of the Millbourne Laundromat, which they owned at the time.

Shirley was working in the cleaners on Thanksgiving and asked a few regular clients about their plans for the holiday. When she heard they had no family in town and no meal to sit down to, she invited them to stay for supper.

"So mom made a Thanksgiving dinner for these guys and realized just how many people didn't have anything to do for Thanksgiving dinner, no family, (and) were down on their luck," Nicole said. "And it spread and spread, and the word got out, and they kept serving the dinner at the laundromat."

By the time the family sold the laundromat, there were over 1,300 people coming for dinner, she added, and the whole family helped make the massive dinners. As word got out, the community pitched in with food donations to help feed the growing number of guests.

When the Tripp family sold the laundromat, the new owners continued the tradition with the help of the local Rotary Club. And when the feast outgrew the laundromat, the Leefield Community League opened its doors and kitchen.

"And here it is today," said Nicole. "And I know how proud my parents were, and are. And us kids and grandkids and great-grandkids are thrilled that this has continued for them."

"It's such an honour to have this for our parents."