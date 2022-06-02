A tick species could cause allergic reactions to red meat. Here's how.

While many people may associate ticks with Lyme disease, a bite from one particular species could cause a rare allergy to red meat and experts are concerned its being spotted more frequently in Canada.

Known as the lone star tick, the species is native to southeastern United States. Experts say, however, its been spotted north of the border in recent years.

Muhammad Morshed, a clinical microbiologist from the University of British Columbia, spoke to CTV Morning Live Thursday, explaining the species has a specific sugar molecule that's introduced to the human body when it bites a person. When that happens, the body becomes sensitized to that molecule, which is also found in some types of meat. As a result, when the person eats red meat, their body might have the same allergic reaction to the molecule.

"It's not a simple thing. It's quite complicated and quite serious," Morshed said.

"B.C. is a unique place. We do have a bit of everything. But the good news is we have a very small number of the diseases we see in the human population."

According to a map operated by an app and website called eTick, no lone star ticks have been self-reported in B.C. recently. However, the species was spotted on animals near Edmonton and Calgary last year. Several of the ticks were also reported in southern Ontario and Quebec in recent years too.

Morshed said it's important to cover up with clothing while hiking or out in wooded areas. Insect repellent with DEET can also help.

"At the end of the outdoor activities, we should check ourselves and see if there's any tick," he said, adding that anyone who spots a tick on them should take it off their body immediately. If the tick is removed within 10 to 15 hours, Morshed said, the risk of Lyme disease is extremely low.

"The sooner you can take the tick out is better."

Watch the full interview with Muhammad Morshed in the video player above.