A time capsule will commemorate the first season of Regina's renewed Wascana Pool

The City of Regina hosted a time capsule burial ceremony on Monday to commemorate the first season of the renewed Wascana Pool.

Buried near the new pool, the time capsule contains memories and artifacts from the old pool as well as the new facility, the city said in a news release.

“Some of the items in the time capsule include photographs, a letter to future residents from both Mayor Sandra Masters and Minister Don McMorris and a lifeguard shirt. It also contains a heartfelt letter from the family of Darryl Abstreiter, the PCL site superintendent for Wascana Pool, who tragically passed away from cancer before the project was complete,” the release said.

According to the city, more than 100,000 people visited the renovated facility in its first year of operation.

“To further emphasize how impressive the turnout was this year, Wascana Pool hosted more visitors than the other four pools combined,” the City of Regina said.

“We’re really embracing this pool, it’s intended for people of all ages and abilities, this is an inclusive pool and every time I came here it was really heartwarming,” manager of community and recreation programs Bobbie Selinger said.

The pool’s renewal cost around $16.4 million, the city says the province provided $12 million in funding, with the city contributing the remaining $4.4 million to complete the project.

The time capsule is expected to remain underground until 2073.

Waterslides, a hot tub and a lazy river are among some of the new attractions at the facility.

-- With files from Hallee Mandryk.