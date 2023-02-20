'A tool in the shed': Bruce Springsteen's Winnipeg concert could bring other stars to the city

With music legend Bruce Springsteen set to perform in Winnipeg for the first time, it could open the door for other big acts to come to the city.

Springsteen is making a stop in Winnipeg this coming fall after years of lobbying for him to come, according to Kevin Donnelly, senior vice president of venues and entertainment with True North Sports and Entertainment,

“Finally we’re successful. Finally Bruce and the E Street Band are coming to Winnipeg in November, so we couldn’t be more happy,” he said in an interview with CTV Morning Live.

Donnelly said that booking Springsteen is a big deal for Winnipeg, as it can be used as way to get other big artists to the city.

“When Cher comes we try to get Pink. When Rod Stewart comes we try to get Elton John,” he said.

“It’s always a calling card…It’s definitely a tool in the shed you try to pull out and encourage more artists to come.”

He added that Springsteen’s performance will bring a boost to other industries in Winnipeg as well, including hospitality and tourism.

“His fans come from all over North America and they will come and take hotel rooms,” Donnelly said,

Donnelly noted that he’s always trying to get big artists to come perform in Winnipeg, adding that there’s been a resurgence of artists playing stadiums.

“Beyoncé’s only stadiums. Cold Play’s only stadiums. We’d love to get them to come to our stadium here,” Donnelly said.

Some other artists on Donnelly’s bucket list are Pink, Luke Combs, Garth Brooks and U2.

THE BOOKING PROCESS

Donnelly explained it takes a number of steps to book an artist, including looking at available dates and discussing ticket pricing. He noted that as True North advanced through each step to book Springsteen, he started to feel more optimistic about the prospect of the concert actually happening.

However, once it was official, it was time to celebrate.

“[It was] high fives around the office,” he said.

As for fans hoping to book tickets to the show, Donnelly said they’re using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.

To use this program, people had to go to Ticketmaster and register by Feb. 19. Those who registered will receive an email on Feb. 21, letting them know whether they’ve been verified and if they’ve been selected to participate. Beginning on Feb. 22, those who got a code can buy up to four tickets.

“The Verified Fan is a different way of operating a lottery,” Donnelly said.

“You’re not guaranteed a seat, but you’re registered. It removes those bots. It removes those multiple-purchase computerized programs that gobble up too many tickets,”

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at the Canada Life Centre on Nov. 10.

- With files from CTV’S Nicole Dube.