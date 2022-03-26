A Toronto chocolatier is planning a city-wide spring treasure hunt with a $1,000 cash prize

A Toronto chocolatier is planning a city-wide treasure hunt and one winner will walk away with $1,000 in "cold hard cash."

The Grand Order of Divine Sweets, located at 1162 Queen Street West in downtown Toronto, announced this week they plan to hold ‘The Grand Hunt’ on April 2.

Owners Sam Lapointe and Meredith Braun say they plan to hide 10 treasure boxes around mid- and downtown Toronto in an outdoor, accessible location. The company will post clues to the locations of the boxes on their Instagram story on the day of the hunt.

Each treasure box will contain a scroll. If a player finds a treasure box, they’re meant to take it back to the shop to find out which prize they’ve won. Only one treasure box contains “$1,000 in cold hard cash.”

Secondary prizes include “many delicious handcrafted treats from [The Grand Order of Divine Sweets] Easter Collection of fine chocolates, cupcakes, cakes and more,” a statement issued on the company’s website said.

All treasure boxes must be brought to the store by April 6

Grand Order of Divine Sweets is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contestants must be 18-years-old or accompanied by an adult to participate.