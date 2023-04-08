A Toronto shelter is searching for the family of a dog abandoned with handwritten note

A local animal shelter is searching for the owner of a four-year-old family dog seemingly abandoned in Toronto's west end this week with a handwritten note attached to him.

The Toronto Humane Society Friday said the dog, Max, was found at the Primrose Avenue Parkette in the Davenport Area on Monday.

Max had a note attached to him, according to the society, stating that his previous owner had lost his job and housing, and could no longer afford to care for the dog.

The note describes Max as a “very smart” dog, “good with kids,” and “not fixed.”

“He’s a good boy,” the note ends.

The Toronto Humane Society said the family’s note "tells [them] that they care, and [the owner] wants what is best for [Max]."

The society shelter is offering Max and his owner enrolment into its urgent care program, which provides temporary foster homes for pets whose families are going through difficult times. The program, launched in 2020, is meant to give owners a chance to recover while knowing their pet is safe.

“Parting with an animal is one of the most heartbreaking choices a pet parent can make. With rising costs and inflation affecting everyday expenses like groceries, gasoline, and housing, many of us are just one crisis away from being unable to care for ourselves and for our pets,” the society said in a release issued last week.

“Choosing between caring for your pet and caring for your well-being is not a fair choice – but unfortunately, with nowhere left to turn, this has become the reality for a growing number of families in Toronto and across the GTA.”

Anyone who recognizes Max or knows his family is being asked by the shelter to reach out. They can be found at 11 River Street and can be contacted at info@torontohumanesociety.com.

“[Max and his family’s] bond is strong and enrolling them into the Urgent Care program would give them the opportunity to stay together,” the society said.

“If you know Max’s family, please have them reach out to us.”

PLEASE HELP! URGENT!������ On Monday, April 3rd, 2023, Max was left in the Primrose Avenue Parkette area (near Davenport Road and St. Clair Avenue). Help us reunite Max and his family by reaching out to Toronto Humane Society at 11 River Street or by email info@torontohumanesociety.com like, comment and share!