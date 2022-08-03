A touch of smoke in Calgary ... plus, your five day forecast

AFTERNOON UPDATE: I mentioned briefly that smoke was looking to push over us. Here it is - to an extent. At the moment, our parts-per-million of smoke particulates aren't pressing into the "moderate" air quality health index... yet. We'll watch for a lot of the remnant smoke aloft to sink in this evening. There's a reasonably good chance we're dealing with smoke tomorrow, too.

After this, we'll watch for smoke to alleviate Friday, but it's doing so in some pretty windy conditions! We'll see gusts hitting 50 km/h for much of the afternoon, as part of our transition to the high-pressure ridge slated for the weekend and beyond.

MORNING EDITION: Another low pressure air mass is forming off of the Rockies and trundling through southern Alberta; precipitation (and storms) are most likely on the northern face, sweeping through the southern Peace Region and making a stop in Edmonton before moving on.

Yesterday evening on CTV Calgary News at 5 and 6, I remarked on how Calgary’s chance for showers or thundershowers was far greater Thursday; this continues to hold true, as our forecast barely acknowledges potential for activity today, now.

That’s all well and good – it’s a toasty one, pushing near warning criteria, with a mix of sun and cloud.

Thursday has that mix of sun and cloud as well, but therein we could see a second, smaller wave of storm activity dive further south, potentially getting the drop on us in the early to late afternoon. At this time, it’s hardly organized convection, but it’s something worth keeping an eye on, as active weather hasn’t exactly been friendly of late.

Our upper air is taking on a deep trough formation for Friday. Cooler air will be allowed to settle for a time, and with that, higher elevations in our province may even see a few flurries! They’d be brief and not last all that long, but what a sentence to write on August third.

The trough passes quickly into a ridge of high pressure, which will be further illustrated as we dive into the week. For now, enjoy the warmth.

Your five day forecast:

Wednesday

Evening: hazy, otherwise few clouds, low 13 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, aft/evening storm risk

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C

Friday

Partly cloudy, windy

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Mike sent us this picture of Rocky from the top of Tent Hill, and it was too spectacular and majestic not to share.

