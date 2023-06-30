A tradition that sticks! Celebrating 100 years of syrupy pancake breakfasts at Calgary Stampede

It’s a favourite part of Stampede season and this year marks the 100th anniversary of pancake breakfasts.

The tasty, free events have been part of the Calgary Stampede tradition since 1923.

Getting the community together for a sweet treat is a tradition Brenda Joyce Leahy knows all about: her grandpa John Charles Morton started it.

“He was really known for his bigger than life ideas and pranks,” said Leahy.

His nickname was Wildhorse Jack and Leahy wrote a children’s book to share the story of how the Alberta rancher cooked up the idea of a free breakfast as a way to promote the first year of the Stampede chuckwagon races.

“He and his cowboys made quite a commotion racing the chuckwagon down Ninth Avenue then they stopped the chuckwagon got out the cook stove, started flipping pancakes and making coffee and just inviting passersby (for a meal)," Leahy said.

The idea stuck like syrup.

“The spirit of generosity," she added. "Of building community, (and) bringing people together. It's just really captured people’s hearts.”

Ten year-old Brooklyn Lowe is also keeping up a family tradition by working at a pancake breakfast that downtown attractions committee hosted for Riverbend School.

“I have my great grandpa then my grandma then my mom and then me.”

She’s a fourth-generation stampede breakfast pancake maker and her first time behind the grill will not be the last.

“It’s very fun. I’d like to do it again.”

More than 200,000 pancakes are eaten at community events during the 10 days of Stampede, according to a Calgary Stampede press release in 2023.

“Calgary’s bigger but people still come out to have a wonderful pancake,” said Kim Gilroy who has been making pancakes with the downtown attractions committee since 2019.

For him, even better than all that batter becoming free food for hungry bellies is the simple joy of working with friends and putting smiles on faces.

“A buddy of mine was doing it for a number of years so he said come join this… These guys, the kids here, plus we get to do this during stampede week so that’s awesome. Amazing spirit.”

The book Flip Flop Flapjack is available through Alberta company Red Barn Books.

https://redbarnbooks.ca/products/flip-flop-flapjack

Here is a list of free community pancake breakfasts.

http://www.freestampedepancakes.com/SeeAllEvents