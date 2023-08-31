'A tragic result': Missing B.C. hiker's body found at base of McIntyre Bluff
The search for a missing hiker in B.C.'s Okanagan has ended in tragedy after the man's body was discovered earlier this week.
Oliver RCMP received a report of a missing person on Monday, when the man failed to return from a planned hike after going paddleboarding on Vaseux Lake Sunday evening.
"The man had communicated with his family from the top of McIntyre Bluff, having sent pictures with no indication of any concerns for his well-being," Mounties said in a news release Thursday, adding that the hiker's paddleboard was located well up on shore.
Combined search efforts by Penticton Search and Rescue, RCMP plane, SAR helicopter and a police service dog were unsuccessful on Monday.
However, crews were able to find the man's body at the base of McIntyre Bluff early Tuesday morning.
"This is a tragic result for the family of the deceased," Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth said in the release. "The Oliver RCMP and victim services will continue to support them through this difficult time. Thank you to Search and Rescue for their assistance in recovering the victim from this dangerous and challenging location."
