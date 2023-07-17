'A tragic situation': Homes, other buildings in B.C. First Nation destroyed by wildfire

Homes and other buildings in a B.C. First Nation were destroyed by a wildfire that broke out Monday, according to provincial officials.

The St. Mary's River fire triggered a tactical evacuation in the ʔaq̓am Community, also known as St. Mary's Indian Band, which is located near Cranbrook. Since it sparked Monday afternoon, the blaze has grown to 800 hectares and remains out of control. The suspected cause is downed power lines, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bowinn Ma confirmed Tuesday that, for the first time in what has been a devastating and record-breaking season, people's homes have been destroyed and other structures have been lost.

"This is a tragic situation. And I am thinking of the people the ʔaq̓am First Nation. I want to assure everyone that my ministry is working around the clock to support people and communities facing evacuations," she said, but did not provide details of how many buildings were impacted.

In a statement issued Monday, the ʔaq̓am Community said a total of 52 homes were evacuated and that an emergency operations centre has been set up to support those impacted.

"We ask the public and the community to refrain from visiting the area so that we can ensure we can focus on supporting the community," it read.

The Regional District of East Kootenay placed 43 properties on evacuation alert Tuesday but no orders have been issued.

The fire also resulted in the cancellation of flights into and out of the Canadian Rockies International Airport in Cranbrook Monday afternoon and evening. The airport reopened just after 8 p.m.

The BCWS is mounting a "full response" to the blaze, something it explains is used when "there is threat to public safety and/or property and other values, such as infrastructure or timber," an update on the website says, adding this level of response is maintained until the fire is out.

“As we pray for containment of Cranbrook’s St.Mary’s River fire we also realize that this year has just become the most hectares burned in the province for one year,” East Kootnay MLA Tom Shypitka wrote on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

“The fire is approaching 1,000 hectares and we have lost several homes and structures. B.C. is flagging in more support domestically and abroad to beef up the fight.”

He said he will be providing the area’s ranching community with information about the “agri-stability fund” that has been set up for emergency relief.

“The main thing right now is to keep safe, communicate with your neighbours and if you can lend a hand it would help,” he continued.

The St. Mary’s Indian band, in a post to Facebook, said the preferred way to make a monetary donation is through Ivan Winter, the band’s director of finance.