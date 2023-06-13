'A truly beautiful soul': Missing Australian hiker found dead on B.C. trail

The search for a 25-year-old woman from Australia who was reported missing on Sunday has come to a tragic end.

On Monday, Julia Mary “JM” Lane’s roommate, Janet Hamilton, wrote on social media that she hadn’t seen the woman since Saturday afternoon.

She said Lane had left her home in Canmore, Alta., to go on a hiking trip in Kimberley, B.C., and asked if anyone had seen her out on the trails.

“I just spoke to her family in Australia and they are all very worried. Disappearing like this is completely out of character for JM. They are normally in contact with her daily and have not heard from her since Saturday morning,” Hamilton wrote.

On Tuesday afternoon, Conor Lane, JM’s brother, wrote on social media that she had been found dead.

“We have lost our beautiful baby girl, Julia-Mary RIP, in an unfortunate hiking accident. Please respect our space to process this incredibly sad news,” the statement reads.

Kimberley RCMP confirmed in a release issued Tuesday that the hiker was reported missing on Sunday, and that her body was found after a search and rescue effort that included police dogs and a drone.

Lane’s car was found parked near Bear Lake, a wilderness trail around 60 kilometres from Kimberley, Mounties said.

RCMP said Lane’s death is not considered suspicious, and BC Coroners Service is investigating.

“I feel honoured to have spent time with her this past week, as she was a joy to be around. A truly beautiful soul,” Hamilton wrote.