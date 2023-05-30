iHeartRadio

A two-vehicle crash in Barrie sends two to hospital


A dump truck with an extension ended up down an embankment in a farmer's field following a crash in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., May 30, 2023. (CTV News/David Sullivan)

A crash on Mapleview Drive West in Barrie at Highway 27 sent two people to hospital this afternoon.

Just after 3:00 p.m., police say a dump truck with an extension ended up down an embankment in a farmer's field after the two-vehicle crash at the intersection.

Paramedics say two people were transported to hospital as a precaution.

