A 'veil came off' alopecia after Jada Pinkett Smith joke, Saskatoon woman says

Jennifer Cenaiko McCowan says her heart “broke” for Jada Pinkett Smith when Chris Rock made a joke about her hair loss at the Oscars on Sunday, referencing her as a “G.I. Jane.”

Cenaiko McCowan owns Hope Hair Recovery in Saskatoon, a hair replacement service that helps men and women find the root cause of their hair loss.

However, she is excited that people began talking about alopecia.

“All of a sudden a veil came off and it’s okay to talk about it,” she said.

She says alopecia is “extremely common” and she sees patients losing their hair as young as 14 due to genetic types of hair loss.

Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder in which cells surround and mistakenly attack hair follicles, causing them to fall out. Several factors can cause alopecia such as genetics, hormones and severe stress.

Cenaiko McCowan says 50 per cent of the human population will experience some form of hair loss by the time they’re 45 and more knowledge needs to be shared.

She uses her business and social media accounts to raise awareness about the different forms of hair loss, such as alopecia.

“People need to be warned that they’re not alone. It’s very isolating when you lose your hair, for whatever reason you feel you’re the only one,” Cenaiko McCowan said.

In 2010, Cenaiko McCowan’s father died one month after her son was born which caused extreme stress, leading to her hair falling out. She was a hairdresser for 18 years and decided to turn that pain into a passion for helping other people.

“I understand the shame, the embarrassment, the anxiety that goes along with it so that’s one of my driving forces to help my patients.”