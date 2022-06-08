'A very creative and clever idea': Saint John’s new shipping container village charms visitors

They could barely contain themselves in Saint John, N.B., Wednesday.

The highly anticipated Area 506 Waterfront Container Village officially opened, with one of the world’s largest cruise ships docked nearby towering overhead.

A total of 54 modified shipping containers and 27 different vendors are located adjacent to the Diamond Jubilee Cruise Terminal, with a concert stage and beer garden also on site.

Several special events have also been scheduled at the location throughout the summer months.

“I think it’s a very creative and clever idea,” said Caroline Tassone, a visitor from Pennsylvania sailing The Oasis of the Seas.

Construction at the site began earlier this year and was inspired by the Area 506 Music Festival, marking its sixth year in late July.

Area 506 founder Ray Gracewood said the goal was for the container village to become a permanent fixture on Saint John’s waterfront, to compliment several other developments also underway.

The Area 506 Waterfront Container Village is scheduled to operate for its inaugural 2022 season until late October.