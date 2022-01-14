'A very strong, independent woman': Friend of Air Ronge, Sask. woman shocked at her death

An Air Ronge homicide victim is being remembered for her intelligence, women’s rights advocacy and a strong sense of justice.

“She was what I would call a very strong, independent woman. That was Jennifer, highly skilled,” said friend and former co-worker Kathy Mahussier.

RCMP say Jennifer Hendry, 46, died at her home on Waco Drive in Air Ronge in the early morning of Jan. 8.

Mahussier says Hendry worked as an instructor at Northlands College until 2017 and worked for the health authority. Hendry had also recently been accepted to law school.

She says Hendry was a private person and lived alone.

Mahussier says she was concerned for people in the Air Ronge area when she learned of Hendry’s death.

“It really makes us all feel a little bit less safe because if this can happen to somebody like her just out of the blue, you know, what’s going to happen next,” Mahussier said.

Four days after Hendry’s death, RCMP arrested and charged a teen boy from the La Ronge area with first-degree murder.

“Information received from community members was pivotal to this investigation,” Insp. Joshua Graham of the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit said in a news release.

Investigators do not believe the accused and victim knew one another and they are not seeking other suspects.

“I’m glad there’s a little bit of closure,” said Mahussier. “Now we can move on and try to find some justice for Jennifer.”

The name and age of the teen are protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 27.

Earlier this week, RCMP released images of a person investigators wanted to talk to in connection to the homicide. They have since identified them.

They also advised people in the area to watch for evidence of property crime.

The accused is also charged with one count of robbery.