Calgary Stampede CEO Warren Connell has died, the organization announced Monday.

Connell joined the Stampede in 1984 and became CEO in 2015.

"During his time as CEO, Warren worked tirelessly toward the vision of creating a world-class, year-round gathering place for the community," read a statement sent to volunteers and employees.

"This included setting the direction for the final fulfillment of the Stampede’s 20-year Master Plan, a bold and unprecedented accomplishment.

"Warren will be remembered as a visionary leader and ardent community builder. His recognition of the community will be a legacy that lives on for generations to come."

Dana Peers, the president and chairman of the board will lead the organization in the interim."

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day

My heart is broken by the news.



Warren was an incredible man with a deep-rooted passion for all things Calgary. He was someone I looked up to and have the deepest respect for.



My thoughts are with the Connell family and the entire @calgarystampede family. #yyccc pic.twitter.com/FsFS68QfNY