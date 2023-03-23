A wanted man in a weapons investigation turns self in
A man previously wanted by London, Ont. police in connection to a weapons investigation has turned himself in.
Jamie Muir, 39, of London, has been arrested in relation to his outstanding warrant and is expected to appear in London court Thursday.
London Police Service began investigating a reported shooting on March 1. A 9-1-1 caller said they heard a gunshot in the area of Meadowgate Boulevard and Commissioners Road East just before 5 a.m.
There were no reported injuries, and no damage to property.
One suspect, 29-year-old Austin Withers of London, was arrested that day. He was charged with a slew of weapons related offences.
A second suspect, 30-year-old Brandon Ford of London, was later arrested on March 3.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
