A warm and sunny week for London

Sunny days are ahead for the London region and will continue on into the weekend.

According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, the forecast is looking great for being outdoors.

"Sunshine will continue this week and some dry weather on the way... Wednesday, Thursday. Wall-to-wall sunshine with high pressure in control."

There is a 60 percent chance of showers overnight on Saturday and into Sunday for Mother's Day

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Clearing this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low plus 4.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 25. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 25.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17.