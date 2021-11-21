A warmer than average Sunday in Ottawa, flurries expected Monday
It could be a warmer than average day in Ottawa, but a few flakes are still in the forecast.
Environment Canada's weather outlook for Ottawa calls for a high of 7 C on Sunday with a few clouds and some sunny breaks. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers or flurries in the morning. The average high for this time of the year is closer to 3 C.
Expect a few showers to begin Sunday evening and lasting overnight. The temperature is forecast to drop to a low of 2 C.
Showers could turn to flurries Monday morning, and there could be heavy flurries at times in the afternoon. The temperature should hold steady at around 2 C all day Monday, dropping to -6 C at night.
Tuesday's outlook is partly cloudy with a high of 0 C.
Wednesday is looking sunny.
-
-
Anti-hate groups fear wording problems may delay a new law tackling vitriol onlineA coalition of advocacy groups is urging the federal government to stick with its promise to take immediate action on online hate speech and to include steps to tackle the issue in Tuesday's throne speech.
-
Ontario reports 48 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on SundayAcross the province, health officials confirmed another 741 cases of COVID-19, marking a fourth straight day with daily case counts above 700.
-
Ontario reports 741 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deathsHealth officials in Ontario reported another 741 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as well as three more deaths related to the disease.
-
Ontario PCs breaking election promise to restore auditor general's ad oversight powerOntario's Progressive Conservative government is breaking an election promise to restore the auditor general's powers over government advertising.
-
Dutch police arrest more than 30 amid ongoing unrestDutch police have arrested more than 30 people during unrest in The Hague and other towns in the Netherlands that followed an 'orgy of violence' the previous night at a protest against COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Poland says Belarus keeps bringing migrants to its borderPoland accused Belarus on Sunday of continuing to ferry migrants to its border, despite clearing camps close to the frontier earlier this week, as Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki toured Baltic states to seek support in the crisis.
-
Missing Chinese tennis star reappears in public in BeijingMissing tennis star Peng Shuai reappeared in public Sunday at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer, as the ruling Communist Party tried to quell fears abroad while suppressing information in China about Peng after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.
-
French special forces go to Guadeloupe amid COVID-19 riotsFrench authorities are sending police special forces to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, an overseas territory of France, as protests over COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting.