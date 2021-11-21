A warmer than average Sunday in Ottawa, flurries expected Monday

It could be a warmer than average day in Ottawa, but a few flakes are still in the forecast.

Environment Canada's weather outlook for Ottawa calls for a high of 7 C on Sunday with a few clouds and some sunny breaks. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers or flurries in the morning. The average high for this time of the year is closer to 3 C.

Expect a few showers to begin Sunday evening and lasting overnight. The temperature is forecast to drop to a low of 2 C.

Showers could turn to flurries Monday morning, and there could be heavy flurries at times in the afternoon. The temperature should hold steady at around 2 C all day Monday, dropping to -6 C at night.

Tuesday's outlook is partly cloudy with a high of 0 C.

Wednesday is looking sunny.