A week to go: World Juniors' set-up kicks into high gear

Christmas isn't the only thing Maritimers are looking forward to this month.

A week from Monday, one of the biggest hockey tournaments in the world will kick off in the region.

Four games are scheduled for Boxing Day in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship - two in Halifax and two in Moncton, N.B.

The unique partnership between the cities is just one interesting aspect of this year's event, which has become a post-Christmas tradition for millions.

"We're feeling great. We're in a really good spot," said Grant MacDonald, the local event lead for the World Junior Championship.

"The energy is building in both Halifax and Moncton, and we know that the Maritimes are going to put on a great show, as usual."

Crews were hanging signage in the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax Monday and perfecting the ice surface.

Across the street at the iconic Midtown Tavern and Lounge, contractors were working on a different kind of ice Monday -- a new ice machine to help prepare for the expected flood of customers.

The iconic Halifax landmark is just steps from the Scotiabank Centre and it will be all hands on-deck when the games begin.

Supplies, too, have been ramped-up.

"Yeah, double or triple, and we just hope the supplier keeps [everything] in stock," said tavern co-owner Bob Grant.

Set-up for the event's Fan Fest will begin in earnest on Tuesday.

A massive event by itself, fans will have plenty to see and do when they're not watching the games, including a host of live concerts.

The spinoffs from all this are hard to estimate at the moment, but $50 million region-wide has been quoted.

All of it appreciated as the year winds-down.

"We won't know for sure until the tournament is over and a bit of a tally has taken place, but it's definitely some extra 'new' money at a time of year when it's most needed," said John Wishart, the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton.

Pre-championship games begin Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., with Czechia taking on Latvia.

The most anticipated game on the first official day of play will be Canada versus Czechia at 7:30 p.m. at Scotiabank Centre.

The full schedule for the games can be found online.