A wet weekend couldn’t stop the 48th annual Home County Music and Art Festival

The 48th annual Home County Music and Art Festival pressed on through the rain Saturday.

Crowds huddled under umbrellas and trees to watch one of the side stages, while organizer Darin Addison was prepping for the last two mainstage feature acts while keeping the day’s activities on schedule, despite the rain.

“All the programing is going on schedule and so, I mean, we can’t complain if we’re able to do that. We have two musicians from Belfast in Northern Ireland, Kiara O’Neill and Niall McDowell. Niall will be on the main stage Saturday, Kiara takes the stage Sunday evening,” said Addison.