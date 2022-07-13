A Whistler, B.C. mansion is listed for $39M. Here's a look inside.

Billed as a "modern mountain masterpiece," a home in Whistler, B.C. is on the market for $39 million – about five times the amount of the Vancouver Canucks' highest-paid player's annual salary.

The listing by Engel & Völkers says "the home will leave you speechless" and describes some of what is in store for prospective buyers while giving a glimpse to anyone curious about what one of the priciest homes on the market in B.C. has to offer.

Located at 5462 Stonebridge Dr., the home has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms spread over 8,700 square feet. An elevator, wine cellar, spa, and 40-foot-tall granite fireplace are some of the notable features.

But as the saying goes, the real selling feature is the location. It boasts views of Alta Lake, the resort municipality's world-renowned ski slopes, and towering pine trees.

"It incorporates its rugged surroundings in the most remarkable way. The building and design features seamlessly connect the estate to the natural world and blend perfectly with the surrounding landscape," the listing says, later describing the swimming pool.

"A one-of-a-kind, 82-foot cantilevered infinity pool reaching out and over the mountain side into midair is an absolute show stopper. Imagine swimming and reaching towards the mountains and feeling as though you can almost touch them – a thrilling experience no doubt!"

Decks and courtyards, the agency says, offer 3,000 square feet of "indoor-outdoor" living.

The luxury digs also feature artistic elements, including three "exquisite light cannons" in the central courtyardl, a "gorgeous floating staircase" and "a radiant entryway of blue glass."

The annual property tax bill comes in at $83,027.45, higher than the median annual income in the resort municipality of $79,752.

If it sells for its full asking-price, it would land a place on the list of the most expensive homes in Canada – but just barely.

A ranking from Buttonwood Property Management shows that Chip Wilson's 30,000-square-foot mansion on Vancouver's waterfront tops that list at $73.12 million.

The current holder of the number nine spot on the list is another Point Grey home, previously owned by businessman Joe Segal. That home comes in at $37.7 million.