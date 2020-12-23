The probability and confidence of a White Christmas continues to increase. The technical definition of a White Christmas is having at least two centimetres of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. Christmas morning and we have that in the forecast!

A strong low pressure will be moving from the Upper Great Lakes into southern Ontario Thursday morning. Christmas Eve will feature rain with a changeover to snow in the evening.

Temperatures will drop late Thursday with the passage of a cold front and you can expect snow Christmas Eve night.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London and surrounding regions saying there is a potential for snow mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain Christmas Eve.

And that could change to heavy periods of snowfall Christmas Day that could make travel difficult, with accumulations up to 15 cm possible.

Cold air will also rush in behind the system for Christmas Day generating lake effect snow on Christmas Day.

Still, Environment Canada says there is still a lot of uncertainty about the exact track of the low pressure system responsible for the rain and snow, which affects accumulations.