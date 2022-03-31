'A win for both communities': Canada's deaf theatre festival offers accessible entertainment for all

Canada's only deaf theatre festival is underway in Edmonton, with performers feeling especially inspired this year after the success of a film starring a predominantly deaf cast.

From March 30 to April 3, Sound Off will feature deaf artists from across Canada to share original works, an improv collaboration with local Rapid Fire Theatre, workshops, and panel discussions featuring deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing actors alike.

This year marks the sixth iteration of the festival that allows artists and directors to experiment and collaborate in a safe space featuring shows in-person, on-demand, and through live streams.

"It has a huge impact on the deaf community, especially the deaf theatre community," said Connor Yuzwenko-Martin, festival public relations coordinator.

Yuzwenko-Martin added that every year, the festival grows. This year marks the first time Langues des Signes Quebecois (LSQ) artists will take to the stage.

"They have their own culture," he said. "It's such an honour to see that the LSQ group is involved."

Hodan Ismael, a performer from Montreal part of the cast of Myth of the Rare Hand, said the festival helps raise awareness about deaf culture and how it varies across Canada and the world.

"It's important to really expose people, to have that education," Ismael said. "There are a lot of hearing folks that are still a little awkward about it. But I think the opportunities are really increasing, and they are more open-minded and welcoming to bring on deaf actors."

When she was 10, Ismael's teacher inspired her to become a performer.

"They said that I could do it, that I shouldn't have any barriers," she said. "That I can have that opportunity. So my dream was to be on stage one day as a performer."

CODA OSCAR WIN A 'BEAUTIFUL THING'

On Sunday, "CODA" won the Oscars for best picture and adapted screenplay. Additionally, Troy Kotsur, took home the Academy Award for best supporting actor — the first male deaf actor to win an acting Oscar.

For Chris Dodd, the festival's artistic director, that win represents more than just recognition.

"It's a beautiful thing," he said. "This is our moment. The world is looking at us now.

"You see them (deaf actors) in the front and centre now," he added. "They're not just some background actor or an added extra character that you see on the side separate from the action."

Dodd, who went from hard of hearing as a child to fully deaf by his teens, was inspired to start the Sound Off Festival as a way to keep his passion for theatre going.

"There weren't a lot of opportunities," Dodd said. "Not a lot of connections out there for deaf actors across Canada. I really wanted to make that opportunity available to deaf actors for us to come together, to come to a safe space, to share our skills, to just network with each other and share creativity."

His favourite part about the festival is how accessible it is for anyone, as shows have simultaneous American Sign Language and English translations.

"We really want to have both hearing and deaf audiences in the room," Dodd said. "It's a chance for everyone to share and to show what they have to offer."

"The deaf audiences have an opportunity to have members of their own community on stage," he added. "The hearing audience has an opportunity to see the skills that are out there, and maybe they're unaware about this kind of theatre.

"It's a win for both communities."

For tickets and more information, visit the Sound Off Festival's website.