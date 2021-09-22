A Windsorite’s flooding solution

Ron Brant is no stranger to flooded basements. He says he has seen thousands.

“I’ve seen people cry to me. Like old people are just done. They won’t even go on vacation because they’re afraid their basement is going to flood when they’re gone,” said Brant.

Brant has 45 years as an inspector for insurance and restoration companies and his Remington area home has flooded twice.

Following the most recent flood in 2017 he decided a solution was needed. Brant created the No Indoor Termination System.

“In other words the sewer lines do not terminate in your house anymore,” he said.

Brant has a sewer injection pump and a sizeable sump pump in his basement. He explains the sewer lines are eliminated from the basement so any water that comes up from the sewer lines ends up outside.

“We divert those to outside from inside the house,” he said. “Then we pump everything from inside the house into those lines outside.”

The pipes are found in a breathable wooden box out front of his home.

Brant feels his system is more fail safe than a backflow valve.

“If the backflow valve closes due to the storm everybody that’s in the household does not know that backflow valves close and keep using stuff in the house, showers, toilets and everything so you’re actually backing that stuff up in your own basement,” he said.

The No Indoor Termination System has an automatic water shutoff to the house if the sewer injection pump fails or the power goes out.

“It keeps you from letting your own sewage back up into your basement because the backflow valve is closed,” Brant said.

With enough heavy weather events in the last few years Brant feels his unit is well tested and now has a Canadian and U.S. patent.

Although the price tag may yet be consumer friendly he’s hoping to partner with municipalities to help bring his system to the public.

Rob Vidamour, president of Winmar, has seen the unit and says, “it’s a viable option. I think the functionality of it is practical. It could go retro. It can go new home. I think it would fit."

As of mid-afternoon Wednesday the City of Windsor said it has received less than a handful of flooding calls.

Officials attribute the low volume to a steady rain throughout the day.